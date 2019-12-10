Crowd funding campaign started to help man caught in caravan blaze

Crews battled the fire for 12 hours. Archant

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help a man who lost his home, possessions and pet bird in a fire that tore through his property on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aaron Loader and his girlfriend were woken by his dog Sky, just after 5am as smoke began to fill his static caravan in Axbridge.

The pair escaped and the emergency services were called.

Aaron suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns as a result of the fire.

Aaron's aunt, Angela Loader has started an online fundraising campaign to help get her nephew 'back on his feet'. She said: "Aaron is a very good person with a big heart who will help anyone if he can,

"He has had a love for banger racing for a good few years now and has won alot of trophies, but sadly these were also lost in the fire.

"Thankfully he is safe and well, he is just very shocked.

"If it wasn't for his dog alerting him that something was wrong, then it could have been a whole different scenario, "but it's thanks to his dog that he is safe and alive.

"The fundraiser is so Aaron can replace some of the things lost in the fire, and help get him back on his feet,

"It's not much but it will be a start."

Crews from Cheddar and Burnham arrived on the scene at Notting Hill Way at 5.21am and tackled the blaze which had spread to an adjacent barn.

A further two appliances from Bridgwater were also called out, along with a water carrier due to insufficient water supplies.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to tackle the fire and prevent it spreading further.

A telehandler from Clyst St George was also sent to help tackle the fire which took crews more than 12 hours to extinguish.

Mr Loader's caravan was completely destroyed in the fire and the barn and its contents were severely damaged including his banger racing gear and vehicles.

While tackling the fire, crews found asbestos present within the barn, too.

Crews used hose reels to keep it cool to avoid the highly toxic substance from combusting.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service found the fire was caused by accidental ignition, and are not treating it as suspicious.

Those wishing to contribute to the campaign can do so at www.facebook.com/donate/795083451007034/603438980426084