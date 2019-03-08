Advanced search

PICTURES: Crowds enjoy bin lorry racing on Beach Lawns

PUBLISHED: 07:38 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 19 June 2019

National Refuse Championships.

Jeremy Long / JCL PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds of bin men and women from across the UK descended on Weston to race against their colleagues in the National Refuse Championships on Saturday.

Thousands of people gathered along the Beach Lawns to watch 26 teams compete in gruelling races against the clock.

Competitors repeatedly loaded wheelie bins with bags of sand then pushed or pulled them to an awaiting refuse truck and emptied them, before the vehicles raced to the finish line.

Last year's winners, Grist Environmental, managed to defend their crown and win the race.

Biffa, from Weston, also achieved the same position as last year, coming in a close second.

Marcus Grist, Grist Environmental team captain and driver said: "It was a great day and the sportsmanship between the teams was fantastic."

The money raised from the event will be donated to The Alzheimer's Society.

