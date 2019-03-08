Advanced search

PHOTOS: VW enthusiasts raise more than £1,000 for worthy cause in Weston

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 June 2019

Jayne and Martin Townley have transformed their 1987 VW Wedge in to the Mystery Machine. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Volkswagen enthusiasts shrugged off the changeable weather on Sunday to enjoy  an annual charity event in Weston.

Barry Rickards stands with his 1960 splitcreen camper. Picture: Will.T.PhotographyBarry Rickards stands with his 1960 splitcreen camper. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Cruise To The Prom was held at the Beach Lawns on Saturday, with more than 450 VWs on show as hundreds of pounds were raised for a life-saving organisation.

A huge range of cars and vans were on show, as the group cruised en masse from Sanders Garden Centre in Burnham to Weston's seafront.

The event has been running for more than a decade, collecting thousands of pounds for good causes.

Weston RNLI was chosen as the event's charity this year, and the organisation benefitted to the tune of £1,311.

This VW rail attracted plenty of attention.This VW rail attracted plenty of attention.

Each year, the organisers award the Spirit of Clive award in memory of Clive Allen - who was instrumental in the event's early years - and on Sunday that prize was handed to Joe Chadney.

He received it from last year's winner Jason Swan.

