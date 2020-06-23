Advanced search

NHS poets to be showcased in online event

PUBLISHED: 12:09 23 June 2020

Beth Calverley has curated the poem and health online event. Picture: Culture Weston

Beth Calverley has curated the poem and health online event. Picture: Culture Weston

An evening of online poetry from NHS staff will take place on Friday.

Beth Calverley has curated the poem and health online event. Picture: Culture WestonBeth Calverley has curated the poem and health online event. Picture: Culture Weston

Culture Weston and the arts and culture programme of University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW) will present the poetry and health event, which celebrates the success of the These Are The Hands NHS Poetry Anthology, the first poetry collection to feature poems by NHS staff.

Since its publication in March, the anthology has sold more than 4,165 copies and so far raised £9,241 from book sales for NHS Charities Together, which supports more than 135 NHS charities across the UK, including Weston Area Health Charitable Funds, raising money for NHS Hospitals and services within the UHBW.

Funds raised will go towards NHS Charities Together’s Covid-19 emergency fund.

The online event will take place on Zoom from 7-8.30pm and showcase the poetry of NHS workers at UHBW published in the book, who will perform their contributions alongside local poets writing within healthcare and community settings.

Audience members will also be invited to take part in a discussion on the benefits of creative writing in healthcare environments.

The online poetry evening has been curated by Beth Calverley, founder of The Poetry Machine and poet in residence at UHBW, a post funded by the Bristol-based charity Above & Beyond.

Beth had two poems published in the These Are The Hands collection. She will be joined by fellow UHBW colleagues and poets also reading their entries from the anthology – Katrina Curtis, physician at UHBW, and Rachel McCoubrie, consultant in palliative medicine and lead wellbeing consultant for doctors and dentists at UHBW.

Beth said: “Poetry and health is a celebration of Weston and Bristol-based poets who blend the worlds of poetry and health.

“I see first-hand the benefit that poetry can have on people who are isolated, anxious and unwell, as well as the joy and confidence it can bring to people from all walks of life.

“We hope this online event will help people to think about the benefits of creative writing from fresh perspectives and enjoy an evening of being immersed in the magic of poetry.”

To join the Zoom session for free, log on to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/108895102182

