Advanced search

Parish council to debate 170-home housing application

PUBLISHED: 08:40 22 September 2019

Roadworks at Arnolds Way roundabout in 2016 ahead of Bloor Homes' development.

Roadworks at Arnolds Way roundabout in 2016 ahead of Bloor Homes' development.

Archant

The merits of a housing estate, which would see almost 200 homes built on the edge of Yatton, will be discussed next week.

Basic planning permission for 170 homes to the east of the Arnolds Way roundabout was secured several years ago, but a more detailed scheme needs North Somerset Council's approval before work can begin.

A larger roundabout with a road into the development is planned.

Curo Housing Ltd is behind the scheme, which will sit just yards away from Bloor Homes' own housing estate which includes more than 200 homes.

The plans submitted last month show how Curo envisages the layout of its new housing development, including areas of green space.

Yatton Parish Council will discuss the application on Monday.

Its planning committee will meet at 7.30pm at Hangstones Pavilion, in Stowey Road, to make a recommendation to North Somerset Council.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Homebase store due to close before Christmas

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Homebase store due to close before Christmas

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Weston Mercury

RNLI donations will fund new Weston lifeboat station

Weston RNLI open day displays by Weston and Barry Lifeboat crews. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston move into next round of the FA Cup after narrow win over Merthyr Town

Scott Laird celebrates scoring against Merthyr Town at The Optima Stadium

PICTURES: Kite festival returns to seafront

Bea, aged five, Monty, aged four, and Thea, aged eight, flying kites. Picture: Jeremy Long

Parish council to debate 170-home housing application

Roadworks at Arnolds Way roundabout in 2016 ahead of Bloor Homes' development.

Speedway: Tigers take Pairs title at Oaktree Arena

Glasgow Tigers duo Craig Cook and Rasmus Jensen celebrate winning the SGB Championship pairs at Somerset's Oak Tree Arena (pic Somerset Speedway)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists