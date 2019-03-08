Parish council to debate 170-home housing application

Roadworks at Arnolds Way roundabout in 2016 ahead of Bloor Homes' development. Archant

The merits of a housing estate, which would see almost 200 homes built on the edge of Yatton, will be discussed next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Basic planning permission for 170 homes to the east of the Arnolds Way roundabout was secured several years ago, but a more detailed scheme needs North Somerset Council's approval before work can begin.

A larger roundabout with a road into the development is planned.

Curo Housing Ltd is behind the scheme, which will sit just yards away from Bloor Homes' own housing estate which includes more than 200 homes.

The plans submitted last month show how Curo envisages the layout of its new housing development, including areas of green space.

Yatton Parish Council will discuss the application on Monday.

Its planning committee will meet at 7.30pm at Hangstones Pavilion, in Stowey Road, to make a recommendation to North Somerset Council.