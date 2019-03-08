Customers hit by stones and splashed by water due to town centre pot hole

George Lati and Jules assistant manager of the Break charity shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Stones are being thrown up against the windows of businesses in Meadow Street and shop fronts are rotting, due to a large watery pothole in the road.

George Lati showing the size of the pot hole. Picture: MARK ATHERTON George Lati showing the size of the pot hole. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The hole is full of water due to a leaky pipe underneath and Weston businesses say their customers are getting soaked as vehicles splash through the hole.

George Lati, who owns George's Hairdressers, said: "We get quite big lorries down here and they are constantly breaking the surface up.

"Stones are being thrown up by passing vehicles and into our windows.

"I can't even sleep because of they noise they make hitting that hole.

George Lati showing the stones that come out of the pothole. Picture: MARK ATHERTON George Lati showing the stones that come out of the pothole. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"It (the council) just come in and patch it up and leave it. It should do it properly."

Clara Edwards, manager of Break Charity Shop, first reported the hole to the council in January.

The road was partly closed from February to May while it was investigated and then resurfaced.

She said: "It was just shut off for weeks and nothing happened. Then someone turned up and dug a big hole and resurfaced it.

"As soon as the rain started last Monday, you could see the road sinking.

"They just fill in the hole and leave the water underneath it.

"We repainted our shop front last September, but now it's totally ruined. The windowsills are rotten. When we get the heavy rain, lorries and cars go right through the water and it splashes on the window.

"There's a flat next door, which is owned by the landlord, and his flooring has gone and his door is rotten.

"One of our customers got hit on the leg by a big stone last week.

"Our customers get soaked from head to foot. We have to time it so they leave the shop when no cars come past.

"The road is like a patchwork quilt along here.

"Surely it's costing the council more money to repair it like this rather than do it properly?"

A North Somerset Council spokesman promised improvements will be made soon.

They said: "We carried out some investigation work because there was an issue with a pipe underneath the road.

"We are due to resurface Meadow Street from Alfred Street to Orchard Street overnight on July 3.

"We are writing to businesses and residents this week and we will also be putting up signs saying work is going to be carried out.

"The work is going to cost £19,000."

Paul Batts, chairman of Weston Business Improvement District, said: "The road surfaces in Orchard Meadows have been neglected for too long and we need repairs to be carried out and more to be done to slow the traffic down in this area, especially if it is to develop as the independent trading area in the town.

"Hopefully the new North Somerset Council see the importance of this area in the towns future."