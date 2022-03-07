'Unfair' parking fines issued to customers at Weston Tesco

Some customers say they have been incorrectly issued with fines at Tesco superstore in Weston. - Credit: Google Street View

A number of customers who shop at Tesco superstore in Weston say they have been 'unfairly' issued with fines after using the store car park.

Currently, if people park for longer than half an hour they must spend at least £3 in store for a three hour stay. If they don't, motorists could be slapped with a £70 fine.

Parking machines were first introduced in 2016, but recently some customers have complained on Facebook to say they have been incorrectly issued with penalty charges even after following the parking rules.

Three fines have also been given to an elderly couple from Uphill, who say they are getting 'dished out like confetti'.

James and Pam Hurst are both in their 70s and have been loyal Tesco customers for more than 30 years, but now feel forced to shop elsewhere for 'fear of getting a fine'.

Mr Hurst said: "Only after pressing Tesco on the matter have our first two parking tickets been overturned - finding somebody to complain to was one hell of a job too and the whole process leaves you in no man's land trying to defend yourself.

"Now we've got an outstanding £70 fine from last month, even though my wife spent a lot of money in store and is certain she validated her parking at the machine.

"It seems as though the machines are faulty and we're being victimised for it - the question is how many others have been ticketed unfairly and actually paid the fine?"

Tesco car park in Weston. - Credit: Archant

Apcoa is a private company which manages the car park for Tesco.

Its spokesperson said: "We are currently investigating to identify if there is an issue at this location.

"In the meantime, if anyone has been issued with a parking charge notice which they believe is unjustified, we strongly encourage them to follow the appeals process detailed on it so we can review their case."

Mr Hurst added: "They're praying on elderly people like ourselves with no way of proving we validated the ticket other than retaining the voucher which doesn't mean anything.

"Tesco overturned our first ticket last year and have recommended to Apcoa to void our fine from January, but really its the principle of it all - if we didn't hold our ground we would've had to pay out on three separate occasions."

A spokesperson for Tesco said: "We are working with our partners at Apcoa to investigate if there is an issue at our store."