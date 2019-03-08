Police offer free bike marking to reduce cycle thefts

Free bike marking and security event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Free security tags for bikes were dished out to cyclists in Weston.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary's bike marking team were in Clarence Park East on Saturday.

And it will have a stall at Morrisons, in Locking Castle, from 9am-6.30pm today (Friday).

PC Gina Knight said: "Our force is leading the way in preventing bike theft thanks to the bike marking security scheme, which is helping us return stolen bikes to their owners.

"Those interested in getting their bikes marked and registered can easily sign up to the scheme online, or come and talk to our neighbourhood policing teams at one of our bike marking stalls that are regularly set up in local communities.

"The scheme has proven to be extremely successful and has been key in deterring thieves from stealing bicycles.

"We encourage any bike owners to come and talk to us about how they can keep them safe and to get their bikes registered as soon as they can."