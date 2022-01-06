Weston cyclist and biker taken to hospital after crash

A collision between a cyclist and biker took place on January 5 on the B3440, St Georges. - Credit: Archant

Two people were taken to hospital after a cyclist collided with a motorcyclist in Weston yesterday morning (January 5).

Emergency services arrived on the scene, the B3440, St Georges, at around 11am before the pair were taken to the hosptial.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We were called to the scene at just after 11.05am and paramedics also attended.

"The cyclist and motorcyclist were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene and recovery work was carried out."

The road was reopened shortly after, around 3pm, and remains open.