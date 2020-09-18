Cyclist dies after collision with car

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A female cyclist has died following a collision with a car in Somerset.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision took place in the B3139 between Blackford and Mark last night (Thursday).

Police were called to the scene at around 6.25pm alongside paramedics and the air ambulance service. A road closure was put in place to investigate the collision.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and her family has been informed.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a collision involving a car and a cyclist yesterday evening between Mark and Blackford at approximately 6.25pm.

“Police, paramedics and the air ambulance service attended the scene and a road closure was put in place to facilitate a collision investigation.

“Sadly the female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.”