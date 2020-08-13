Advanced search

Cyclist injured in collision with Land Rover

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 August 2020

Archant

A cyclist has been injured after a collision with a Land Rover Discovery in a narrow country lane.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward, which took place between Charterhouse and Mendip Raceway between noon and 12.30pm on August 2.

After the collision, the cyclist – a man in his 50s – was pushed from his bike and sustained minor injuries. He did not require hospital treatment.

The driver has been described as a man in his 60s, with white or grey hair, wearing a short-sleeved checked shirt.

Police say there were a number of vehicles in the area at the time and other motorists may have seen what happened.

Police are asking people with information to report it at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report. Alternatively, call 101 and give the crime reference number 5220173426.

