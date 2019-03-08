Advanced search

Woman's handbag stolen by cyclist in Weston

PUBLISHED: 10:34 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 23 September 2019

The crime happened just off Locking Road. Picture: Google

The crime happened just off Locking Road. Picture: Google

Google

A vulnerable woman's handbag was stolen from her in Weston-super-Mare during the middle of the day over the weekend.

The woman was targeted by a man on a bike on Saturday afternoon.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "A man cycled up behind the woman, who walks with a stick.

"He grabbed her bag and rode off towards Mendip Road.

"He was black, of large build and wore a white baseball cap."

The incident happened at between 12.40pm and 12.50pm in a lane between Locking Road and Sandford Road.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to get in contact with police.

The spokesman added: "There may have been a second cyclist in the area at the time. We'd like to hear from that person."

Witnesses can contact the police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5219218618.

Most Read

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7

Pip swims eagerly through a river.Picture: Billy Jo Howe

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

RNLI donations will fund new Weston lifeboat station

Weston RNLI open day displays by Weston and Barry Lifeboat crews. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weather warning for heavy rain in Weston

Heavy rain is predicted from midnight until 3pm.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7

Pip swims eagerly through a river.Picture: Billy Jo Howe

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

RNLI donations will fund new Weston lifeboat station

Weston RNLI open day displays by Weston and Barry Lifeboat crews. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weather warning for heavy rain in Weston

Heavy rain is predicted from midnight until 3pm.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Athletics: Weston members make half marathon mark

Runners from Weston Athletics Club at the Bristol Half Marathon

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Woman’s handbag stolen by cyclist in Weston

The crime happened just off Locking Road. Picture: Google

Weather warning for heavy rain in Weston

Heavy rain is predicted from midnight until 3pm.

Plan for 25,000 homes needs ‘rewriting’

Malcolm Rivett and Steven Lee at the start of the JSP hearing. Picture: BBC/Stephen Sumner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists