Woman's handbag stolen by cyclist in Weston
PUBLISHED: 10:34 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 23 September 2019
A vulnerable woman's handbag was stolen from her in Weston-super-Mare during the middle of the day over the weekend.
The woman was targeted by a man on a bike on Saturday afternoon.
An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "A man cycled up behind the woman, who walks with a stick.
"He grabbed her bag and rode off towards Mendip Road.
"He was black, of large build and wore a white baseball cap."
The incident happened at between 12.40pm and 12.50pm in a lane between Locking Road and Sandford Road.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to get in contact with police.
The spokesman added: "There may have been a second cyclist in the area at the time. We'd like to hear from that person."
Witnesses can contact the police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5219218618.
Comments have been disabled on this article.