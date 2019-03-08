Woman's handbag stolen by cyclist in Weston

The crime happened just off Locking Road. Picture: Google Google

A vulnerable woman's handbag was stolen from her in Weston-super-Mare during the middle of the day over the weekend.

The woman was targeted by a man on a bike on Saturday afternoon.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "A man cycled up behind the woman, who walks with a stick.

"He grabbed her bag and rode off towards Mendip Road.

"He was black, of large build and wore a white baseball cap."

The incident happened at between 12.40pm and 12.50pm in a lane between Locking Road and Sandford Road.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to get in contact with police.

The spokesman added: "There may have been a second cyclist in the area at the time. We'd like to hear from that person."

Witnesses can contact the police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5219218618.