Riders complete 24 hours in the saddle for Weston Hospicecare

Dan Kear and fellow cyclists taking part in the 24-hour challenge. Archant

An energetic team of Weston Hospicecare supporters have racked up an incredible 236 miles in a 24-hour cycling challenge on Weston seafront.

The 10-strong group, led by Dan Kear, included members of Oddballs Cycling club and riders of all ages, with up to 30 bikers joining in for stints during the 24 hours.

Three of the bikers - Dan, plus Jason Smith and Aaron Luker - managed to keep riding for the whole 24 hours, and achieved the incredible mileage total raising almost £500 for the charity.

Dan said he'd chosen to support the hospice because many of the fellow bikers had been touched by the work of the hospice.

He thanked those who took part, including partner Sandra Day, his mum Shirley, who travelled to Weston from Sheffield to complete her own 103-mile stint and youngsters Corey and eight-year-old Ashton Luker, who also took part in part of the ride.

He offered a special thanks to Rich Fisher from Stones Café who offered refreshments and provided a base for the bikers.