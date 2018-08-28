Family trio to walk Men’s March for Weston Hospicecare

Elliot Adams (left), Matthew Adams with daughter Gracie-Mai Adams (centre) and Phillip Adams (right) pictured together. Picture: Elliot Adams Archant

Two sons will take part in the Men’s March with their dad in memory of their mum Alison who was cared for by Weston Hospicecare.

Elliot Adams and his brother Matthew will walk with their dad Phillip to raise money for the hospice which supported them through the most difficult time of their lives.

Elliot said: “The hospice made my mum comfortable in the most difficult time of her and my family’s life.

“The hospice to me was, and is, an organisation and a home that offers support and guidance in a time where it seemed like there was none.

“The staff team is truly dedicated from the clinical team in the IPU, the volunteer base and the complementary therapy staff and more.

“I think the hospice represents a light to people experiencing dark times. However it is an option that not everybody is aware of and not everyone is aware of the good work that is done there until a time where they are absolutely desperate for it.

“Initially after my mum’s passing I received several counselling sessions from the hospice with specialist staff.

“I was able to talk to a professional outside of my family about what was happening and how I was feeling which was of great comfort to me.”

Weston Hospicecare is holding its first ever Men’s March this year on March 9 and Elliot and his family are taking part to help the hospice continue the expert care and support his family received.

Elliot said: “My father, brother and myself are so grateful for everything the hospice has done for my mother, us and our extended family.

“We feel from the support that we received it will take our respective efforts over many years to pay back the hospice for what they have done for us to ensure that they can continue to support individuals and families with the same care, respect, comfort and dignity that they deserve.”

The Men’s March is a 10-mile walk and those who take part will receive a free pasty and a pint of Thatchers Gold cider at the finish line and then have an opportunity to watch England’s penultimate Six Nations rugby match against Italy on the Grand Pier.

Find out more about the event at www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch