Exciting events at Weston seafront this weekend

Belle and Amelie meet some piglets. Photo by Zak Ghent. Zak Ghent

Weston's seafront will be brimming with activity this weekend for a trio of events which are sure to attract a sizable crowd.

The annual dairy festival, a vegan fair and a continental street market will lure people to the town in the coming days, with a wide range of attractions sure to entertain in the summer sunshine.

The dairy festival, held at the Beach Lawns, has long been a fixture of Weston's event calendar - dating back to the 1950s.

The event will showcase North Somerset's heritage, celebrating the area's farming traditions and the best local produce. A wide range of animals will be on show too, with petting zoos, milking displays and falconry exhibitions sure to keep people entertained.

Children will also enjoy rides and bouncy castles.

The gates open today (Friday) from 10am-5pm, and the festival will run until Sunday - with tickets priced £2.

The vegan fair returns to the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on Sunday from 10am-4pm after an immensely successful debut year in 2018 - which saw almost 2,000 people browse a wide selection of ethically-sourced treats.

Stall-holders will not only serve up delicious food, but also give talks and demonstrations for new-found vegans looking for tips.

An event spokesman said: "Whether you're already vegan, want to go vegan, interested in the health benefits of plant-based living, or just want to try some of the delicious free samples and have a great day out - this is the event for you."

Tickets, priced, £2 are available on the door.

More tasty treats will be on offer at a continental street market.

The food fair is free to attend and will be held at Princess Royal Square, where a wide selection of traders will showcase flavours from across the globe.

Hot treats, fresh produce and store cupboard essentials will be on offer from today to Sunday from 10am-6pm.

The weekend kicks off a jam-packed schedule of events in Weston, with a beach rugby tournament, sci-fi convention and car show still to come in August.

For more information on the events, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/news/coming-to-weston-seafront-this-august/