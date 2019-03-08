Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dance school to perform at The Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 June 2019

Members of Carlea theatre arts rehearsing for dance show at Churchill School theatre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Members of Carlea theatre arts rehearsing for dance show at Churchill School theatre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston dance school is preparing to put on a dazzling show packed with singing and dancing at The Playhouse this weekend.

Carlea Theatre Arts is taking to the stage at the High Street venue for its production Dance With Me Tonight.

Joint principal Leanne Clark said: "It's a really upbeat, exciting dance show showcasing a variety of styles of dance.

"There will also be some singing.

"We are very excited about the performance. The costumes look fantastic."

Carlea Theatre Arts trains children and adults in ballet, modern theatre, tap, singing, street dance, musical theatre and jazz performance.

Audiences can expect a high intensity show filled with intricate choreography, talent, technique and high energy.

Performances will take place at 6pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

Tickets, priced £10.50-14.50, are available to buy online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston-super-Mare’s land train sold

Weston's land train.

Woman shares her incredible weight loss journey

Suzy Summerhayes before and after

IN PICTURES: Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend a huge success

The Team Raven at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston-super-Mare’s land train sold

Weston's land train.

Woman shares her incredible weight loss journey

Suzy Summerhayes before and after

IN PICTURES: Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend a huge success

The Team Raven at the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Childminder denies neglecting girl in her care

Bristol Crown Court

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dance school to perform at The Playhouse

Members of Carlea theatre arts rehearsing for dance show at Churchill School theatre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cricket: Essex send Somerset to first defeat

Jack Brooks of Somerset is bowled out by Aaron Beard to win the match during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 25th June 2019

Concerns raised over children’s mental health services in Weston

More men than women were admitted due to drink-related conditions and the majority of people were over 45.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists