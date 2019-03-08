Dance school to perform at The Playhouse

Members of Carlea theatre arts rehearsing for dance show at Churchill School theatre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston dance school is preparing to put on a dazzling show packed with singing and dancing at The Playhouse this weekend.

Carlea Theatre Arts is taking to the stage at the High Street venue for its production Dance With Me Tonight.

Joint principal Leanne Clark said: "It's a really upbeat, exciting dance show showcasing a variety of styles of dance.

"There will also be some singing.

"We are very excited about the performance. The costumes look fantastic."

Carlea Theatre Arts trains children and adults in ballet, modern theatre, tap, singing, street dance, musical theatre and jazz performance.

Audiences can expect a high intensity show filled with intricate choreography, talent, technique and high energy.

Performances will take place at 6pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

Tickets, priced £10.50-14.50, are available to buy online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk