Stroke survivor puts on dance show for charity

A stroke survivor from West Wick is organising a dance show to raise money for the charity which aided her recovery.

Kirstie Pedder, aged 32, spent three nights in hospital in June last year after she suffered a stroke.

She still has blurred vision in one eye and struggles to remember vocabulary, but is determined to raise money for the Stroke Association to say thank you for the support she received.

She said: “I was at work at Walliscote Primary School when I started to feel unwell.

“I went to the school office to let them know I wasn’t feeling well and when I opened my mouth, I couldn’t speak.

“My face had dropped on one side and I had lost all feeling down my right side of my body.

“I spent three nights in hospital and on my 32nd birthday I was allowed to go home, which was a huge relief as I got to be with my fiancé, Lloyd and my daughter, Madison, who was only five years old at the time.

“My mobility had almost come back, and my speech was understandable to others although slightly slurred.

“I still have blurred vision in my right eye and the ability to remember vocabulary and form sentences is still extremely tricky and frustrating.”

In October, doctors found Kirstie had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a flap in her heart which can cause blood clots, which could also have contributed to her stroke.

She is having surgery in February to correct it.

She said: “Despite going through what I did it has taught me many things and provided me with life-changing views.

“Having a stroke has provided me with the determination that I can achieve and get through anything.

“Nothing was ever going to stop me from dancing. I believe the constant movement in dance has helped strengthen my muscles and regain my balance.

“I’ve also had the most incredible support from my friends and family which has hugely helped in my recovery.

“The Stroke Association has been a great lifeline for me. To raise money for a cause so close to my heart is my way of saying thank you for everything they have done for me, and to help other people in similar situations to myself.”

Kirstie is the principle of Next Step Dance Academy which will be performing a routine on January 19 at St Anne’s Primary School, in West Wick, to raise money for the Stroke Association.