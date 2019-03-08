Dancers to battle for trophy in Strictly Fun Dancing event

The couples who will be taking to the dance floor to impress the judges at Strictly Fun Dancing. Archant

Glitz and glamour will descend on Weston’s Winter Gardens this weekend, when 12 couples will compete in Weston Hospicecare’s second Strictly Fun Dancing contest.

Compere Martin Roberts. Compere Martin Roberts.

The fundraising night will be compered by TV star Martin Roberts and organisers are aiming to beat the total of £22,000 raised on behalf of the charity at last year’s inaugural event.

The 12 couples have completed 10 weeks of training with expert tutors Burning Salsa, and will look to dazzle the audience with their waltz and salsa routines.

Dancers are also hoping to impress the panel of judges which includes Radio Bristol breakfast presenter Emma Britton and Demetris Demetriou, whose restaurant Demetris Weston has sponsored the event.

Host Martin – presenter of Homes Under The Hammer – says he is looking forward to being involved once again.

He said: “I have personal experience of the incredible work Weston Hospicecare does, and cannot praise all the team and all the support staff enough.

“It provides help and support at a time when it really is most needed.

“My own mother-in-law had help from them in the final stages of her life, so I know how valuable the advice and comfort they give is.

“This event is a great idea; people love dancing shows, and the location is perfect. It’s going to be loads of fun, and we will hopefully raise lots of money.”

The 12 couples come from across Weston and North Somerset and many have signed up because their families have been touched by the work of they hospice.

Organisers are hoping to raise even more from the event this year to celebrate the charity’s 30th anniversary.

This year’s event has been sponsored by Demetris restaurant in Richmond Street, which is also celebrating a landmark birthday as it is 40 years since it opened.

Demetris said: “What an incredible way to bring people together through music, a language everybody understands.

“We feel privileged to be asked to support this event, as there is no doubt many families have been supported by the hospice over the past 30 years.”

Demetris’ generous sponsorship means money raised on the night will be able to go directly to the hospice.

Tickets for the show on Saturday are sold out.