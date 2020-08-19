Advanced search

Dangerous driving forces road closure after hundreds of vehicles rally at car meet

PUBLISHED: 16:14 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 19 August 2020

Archant

Around 400 vehicles were dispersed from a car meet at Cheddar Gorge after motorists were caught performing doughnuts and drifting while pedestrians and cyclists tried to use the road.

The local police beat team monitored the gathering at the beauty spot on Sunday.

Officers later shut the road due to acts of dangerous driving at around 8.45pm, and motorists were ordered to leave.

The area was vacated within around 30 minutes, and around 80-100 vehicles were later reported to have arrived at Sainsbury’s car park in Worle.

Police received reports of loud music being played and officers helped bring the incident to a close.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said eight vehicles were stopped, one drug search was conducted, two drivers were handed fixed penalty notices for breach of vehicle regulations.

One driver was caught without valid insurance, two motorists were directed to leave due to antisocial behaviour and police also supported the ambulance service with two unrelated medical incidents.

Inspector Andy Pritchard said he will not let public roads be ‘treated as a race track’ and the constabulary will be deploying officers to the area this weekend as well.

He said: “Extra resources were deployed to the gorge over the weekend because of concerns regarding a planned car meet on Sunday.

“We will not tolerate the dangerous driving that people were subjected to in Cheddar or Weston, and we will not allow public roads to be treated as a race track. Our priority is, first and foremost, to ensure the public’s safety and therefore the gorge closed as a last resort.

“We apologise for anyone inconvenienced, but hope they can appreciate why it was necessary.

“Officers on the scene were equipped with body-worn cameras and we will be reviewing that footage, identifying those drivers and taking action against those responsible for putting innocent people in jeopardy. Car meets in the gorge are not safe and we will be deploying officers in the area again this weekend.”

People who witness antisocial driving in the gorge can report it on 101 and footage can also be uploaded at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Free parking on Weston seafront every evening

The parking fees have been relaxed to encourage people onto the seafront and into pubs and restaurants in the town.

Grieving family devastated after baby son Jack’s grave is ‘destroyed by vandals’

Baby Jack's mum, Caroline Taylor

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Pizza Express to close

Pizza Express in Weston will not reopen.

Virtual high street set to launch next week

North Somerset Council to launch virtual high street to support businesses after pandemic. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Free parking on Weston seafront every evening

The parking fees have been relaxed to encourage people onto the seafront and into pubs and restaurants in the town.

Grieving family devastated after baby son Jack’s grave is ‘destroyed by vandals’

Baby Jack's mum, Caroline Taylor

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Pizza Express to close

Pizza Express in Weston will not reopen.

Virtual high street set to launch next week

North Somerset Council to launch virtual high street to support businesses after pandemic. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Mayor attends service to mark 75th anniversary of the day the war ended

VJ DayCelebrations Weston

Dangerous driving forces road closure after hundreds of vehicles rally at car meet

Call for law change as travellers leave waste and excrement in Weston car park

North Somerset Council had to close the car park to clear up the mess left by travellers.

Pier owners submit planning application ‘to refurbish site’

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston’s Pizza Express to close

Pizza Express in Weston will not reopen.