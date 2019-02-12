Advanced search

‘Dangerous’ storms forecasted this weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:39 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 02 March 2019

Coastal areas may experience the worst of the storm. Picture: Terry Kelly (stock image)

Storm Freya is expected to bring gales to North Somerset this weekend.

Met Office is warning the public of ‘possible dangerous conditions’ – especially at coastal locations – tomorrow (Sunday) and Monday with strong winds forecasted.

A yellow-level weather warning has been issued across the South West of England.

The Met Office said: “Storm Freya will bring very strong winds, with some travel disruption and possible dangerous conditions late Sunday and into Monday.”

‘Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible’, the meteorological organisation says.

Damage to power lines, roof tiles and trees is also said to be a possibility.

The weather warning comes into effect at 3pm tomorrow afternoon and will last until 6am on Monday morning.

The Met Office spokesman added: “Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads and properties.”

