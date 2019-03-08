Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Picture Past: August 22, 1969

PUBLISHED: 15:55 25 August 2019

Competitors lining up for the Handy Pony event at Brent Knoll Open Gymkhana. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Competitors lining up for the Handy Pony event at Brent Knoll Open Gymkhana. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Archant

Quirky discoveries inside pints of milk given to primary school children were discussed by councillors, as reported in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago this week.

Lunchtime for Fern and Dawn Downward while their ponies share the same tuft of grass, at Brent Knoll Open Gymkhana. Picture: WESTON MERCURYLunchtime for Fern and Dawn Downward while their ponies share the same tuft of grass, at Brent Knoll Open Gymkhana. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

* Overwhelming opposition by villagers to plans to reopen a quarry in Bleadon were successful.

A two-year fight to prevent the South Hill Quarry becoming a busy industrial site was won by campaigners.

Their efforts, which included a seven-hour hearing, prevented quarry operations from restarting and made front page news in 1969.

The opposition was significant; 633 of the village's 760 homeowners backed the campaign.

Mr. Ken Tyler, of Mansfield Road, Weston, with the pineapple he grew from a cutting planted four years ago. Picture: WESTON MERCURYMr. Ken Tyler, of Mansfield Road, Weston, with the pineapple he grew from a cutting planted four years ago. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Kathleen Bennett, then Bleadon Parish Council chairman, was quoted as saying: "We are highly delighted with the result and it's very gratifying for the village.

"The parish council has worked hard in opposing this scheme and its a satisfactory result."

* The worrying discovery of a snail shell and a hair pin in children's milk bottles had let to a meeting of Axbridge Rural District Council (RDC).

Pupils at Wrington Primary School had discovered the items in milk they had been given to drink.

Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: WESTON MERCURYMark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Amazingly, judged with today's health and safety viewpoint, the council decided the errors did not constitute a health breach.

However, the RDC's committee did agree to write to the dairy firm and ask human checkers of milk products were replaced and 'photo-electric scanners' introduced instead.

* The discovery of guns at an address in Weston led to a bookmaker facing legal proceedings.

Police found a rifle and a revolver at a home in Arundell Road.

Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Two pretty helpers, Marilyn Holman and Sue Phippen, serve Sarah Burrough. Picture: WESTON MERCURYMark Harvest Home Luncheon. Two pretty helpers, Marilyn Holman and Sue Phippen, serve Sarah Burrough. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The owner was fined £20 for the offence.

* Villagers in Locking made their feelings known at a meeting of Axbridge RDC.

July 1968 had seen the village badly hit by flooding, but residents were told it was an event which would happen only once a century.

However, homeowners were not impressed similar problems had been experienced in 1969 too.

Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. On carving duty are Messrs. F.C. Porter, P.R. Drake and M. Harris. Picture: WESTON MERCURYMark Harvest Home Luncheon. On carving duty are Messrs. F.C. Porter, P.R. Drake and M. Harris. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Therefore a 500-strong petition was presented to the council to demand action was taken to prevent a repeat.

* An Alsatian owner from Hewish was in the dog house.

The man was hauled before magistrates after his pet, called Tina, bit a nine-year-old girl.

He was fined 8s 6d for not controlling the Alsatian sufficiently.

Village fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. From Winscombe: Firemen M.R. Bancroft, Leading Fireman D. Hares and Fireman G.A. Newton. Picture: WESTON MERCURYVillage fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. From Winscombe: Firemen M.R. Bancroft, Leading Fireman D. Hares and Fireman G.A. Newton. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Village fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. Five from the Blagdon station prepare to put on their boots. Picture: WESTON MERCURYVillage fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. Five from the Blagdon station prepare to put on their boots. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Village fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. Practising with breathing apparatus are members of the Cheddar crew with Fireman G. Ellis (Winscombe). Picture: WESTON MERCURYVillage fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. Practising with breathing apparatus are members of the Cheddar crew with Fireman G. Ellis (Winscombe). Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Ads 22nd August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURYAds 22nd August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Ads 22nd August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURYAds 22nd August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Front Page 22nd August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURYFront Page 22nd August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Most Read

Steakhouse chain seeks to open restaurant in Weston

Fans of steak will be hopeful Miller & Carter does open a restaurant in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Pixabay

Weston father with long history of mental illness found hanged in Clarence Park

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Two men arrested after stabbing

River Yeo bridge, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Steakhouse chain seeks to open restaurant in Weston

Fans of steak will be hopeful Miller & Carter does open a restaurant in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Pixabay

Weston father with long history of mental illness found hanged in Clarence Park

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Two men arrested after stabbing

River Yeo bridge, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

T20: Babar’s blast keeps Somerset hopes alive

Babar Azam celebrates a half-century for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Speedway: Leicester 51 Somerset 39

Rory Schlein in racing action (pic Haggis Hartmann)

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Picture Past: August 22, 1969

Competitors lining up for the Handy Pony event at Brent Knoll Open Gymkhana. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston 1-1 Poole Town report: 10-man Seagulls battle hard to stay unbeaten

Weston were held 1-1 by Poole. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists