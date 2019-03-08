Picture Past: August 22, 1969

Competitors lining up for the Handy Pony event at Brent Knoll Open Gymkhana. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

Quirky discoveries inside pints of milk given to primary school children were discussed by councillors, as reported in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lunchtime for Fern and Dawn Downward while their ponies share the same tuft of grass, at Brent Knoll Open Gymkhana. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Lunchtime for Fern and Dawn Downward while their ponies share the same tuft of grass, at Brent Knoll Open Gymkhana. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

* Overwhelming opposition by villagers to plans to reopen a quarry in Bleadon were successful.

A two-year fight to prevent the South Hill Quarry becoming a busy industrial site was won by campaigners.

Their efforts, which included a seven-hour hearing, prevented quarry operations from restarting and made front page news in 1969.

The opposition was significant; 633 of the village's 760 homeowners backed the campaign.

Mr. Ken Tyler, of Mansfield Road, Weston, with the pineapple he grew from a cutting planted four years ago. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Mr. Ken Tyler, of Mansfield Road, Weston, with the pineapple he grew from a cutting planted four years ago. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Kathleen Bennett, then Bleadon Parish Council chairman, was quoted as saying: "We are highly delighted with the result and it's very gratifying for the village.

"The parish council has worked hard in opposing this scheme and its a satisfactory result."

* The worrying discovery of a snail shell and a hair pin in children's milk bottles had let to a meeting of Axbridge Rural District Council (RDC).

Pupils at Wrington Primary School had discovered the items in milk they had been given to drink.

Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Amazingly, judged with today's health and safety viewpoint, the council decided the errors did not constitute a health breach.

However, the RDC's committee did agree to write to the dairy firm and ask human checkers of milk products were replaced and 'photo-electric scanners' introduced instead.

* The discovery of guns at an address in Weston led to a bookmaker facing legal proceedings.

Police found a rifle and a revolver at a home in Arundell Road.

Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Two pretty helpers, Marilyn Holman and Sue Phippen, serve Sarah Burrough. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Two pretty helpers, Marilyn Holman and Sue Phippen, serve Sarah Burrough. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The owner was fined £20 for the offence.

* Villagers in Locking made their feelings known at a meeting of Axbridge RDC.

July 1968 had seen the village badly hit by flooding, but residents were told it was an event which would happen only once a century.

However, homeowners were not impressed similar problems had been experienced in 1969 too.

Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. On carving duty are Messrs. F.C. Porter, P.R. Drake and M. Harris. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. On carving duty are Messrs. F.C. Porter, P.R. Drake and M. Harris. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Therefore a 500-strong petition was presented to the council to demand action was taken to prevent a repeat.

* An Alsatian owner from Hewish was in the dog house.

The man was hauled before magistrates after his pet, called Tina, bit a nine-year-old girl.

He was fined 8s 6d for not controlling the Alsatian sufficiently.

Village fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. From Winscombe: Firemen M.R. Bancroft, Leading Fireman D. Hares and Fireman G.A. Newton. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Village fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. From Winscombe: Firemen M.R. Bancroft, Leading Fireman D. Hares and Fireman G.A. Newton. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Village fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. Five from the Blagdon station prepare to put on their boots. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Village fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. Five from the Blagdon station prepare to put on their boots. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Village fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. Practising with breathing apparatus are members of the Cheddar crew with Fireman G. Ellis (Winscombe). Picture: WESTON MERCURY Village fire service appeal for more part-time volunteers. Practising with breathing apparatus are members of the Cheddar crew with Fireman G. Ellis (Winscombe). Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Ads 22nd August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Ads 22nd August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Ads 22nd August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Ads 22nd August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY