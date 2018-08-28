Advanced search

Police catch trespassers risking life to reach Birnbeck

PUBLISHED: 07:26 09 January 2019

Birnbeck Pier. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Birnbeck Pier. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Police and lifeboat crews were called to Birnbeck Island yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Weston RNLI and the coastguard were paged to the northern end of Weston after people were spotted putting their lives at risk trying to reach Birnbeck.

The pier and island, both of which are in a poor state of repair, are closed to the public and are privately owned.

The trespassers were seen shortly before 4pm crossing the causeway and were in danger of being cut off by the tide.

Police managed to reach the offenders before the RNLI crew needed to set off and educated them of the perils in the area.

A RNLI spokesman said: “Please remember that as well as being private property, the crossing is extremely dangerous and you risk being cut off or swept away by fast running tides.

“On this occasion the persons were lucky as the outcome could have been very serious.”

