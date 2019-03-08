Daughter to trek Sahara desert for hospice in memory of dad

Rachel who is taking part in the trek in memory of her dad. Archant

A devoted daughter is taking on an adventure of a lifetime in memory of her father this autumn.

The fundraisers will be supported by Berber guides and a camel train. The fundraisers will be supported by Berber guides and a camel train.

Rachel Young is taking part in Weston Hospicecare’s Sahara Desert trek this November after the charity cared for her dad Derek Vincent before he died of skin cancer last December.

The trip is even more poignant as it begins on what would have been her dad’s birthday.

It is being organised by the hospice as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, and invites participants to join a six-day trip trekking in the shadow of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

Rachel, aged 45, lives in Edithmead where she is a full-time carer for her husband James and works as a receptionist at Fusion Leisure Centre in Home Farm holiday park in Burnham.

Trekkers will sleep under the stars and enjoy sunrises over the dunes. Trekkers will sleep under the stars and enjoy sunrises over the dunes.

She has signed up to the trek as she wants to raise money for the ‘amazing’ hospice which supported Derek.

Rachel said: “All the staff at the hospice are amazing. As soon as we’d been contacted by the hospice it was like a huge weight had been lifted from our shoulders.

“Not only do they take care of your loved one, they also look after the family members. My sister found it all extremely hard and was very emotional but the support of the hospice counsellor really helped her.

“It was great to know their support was there for all of us during dad’s time in the hospice, and knowing that the support is still there now if we feel we need it.”

Rachel has previously supported the hospice through events like the Mendip Challenge and Midnight Beach Walk, but will now embark on an even bigger adventure. She said: “I cannot wait to do it. I’m very excited to be trying something completely out of my comfort zone and meet new people who are in the same boat as me.

“I’m a little bit scared, however, of snakes and scorpions and having no access to gin.

“I think I’m going to be quite tearful on dad’s birthday and I’m sure I’ll be quietly reminiscing on and off throughout the day, but I’ll also feel very proud to be doing something in his honour and raising lots of money for such a brilliant cause.”

Walkers will be supported by Berber guides and a camel train. They will camp beneath the stars, and enjoy sunrises over the Saharan dunes.

Places remain available on Weston Hospicecare’s Sahara Desert adventure, which runs from November 7-12.

Fundraisers can pay a £175 registration fee and commit to raising £1,800 in sponsorship, which covers all costs and contributes to the hospice too.

The other option is to pay the registration fee and self-fund the trip for £900, in which case there is no minimum sponsorship, though supporters are encouraged to raise as much as they can.

To find out more, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/treks-and-walks

To sign up, or to discuss the trip in more detail, contact the hospice’s challenge manager Simon Angear on 01934 423947 or by emailing simon.angear@westonhospicecare.org.uk