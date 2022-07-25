Weston veteran receives wheelchair from defence secretary Ben Wallace

Dave Anderson, third from right, receives his wheelchair from defence secretary Ben Wallace, fourth from left - Credit: Team OppO

A Weston veteran was one of three to get the support of Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to pursue their sporting dreams at a special presentation in London.

Dave Anderson has played wheelchair rugby at the Invictus Games and was presented with a new, specially-designed wheelchair by Mr Wallace.

The defence secretary was joined by minister of state for veterans’ affairs, Johnny Mercer MP, and MP Steve Baker for the handover, in association with The OppO Foundation charity.

Three custom-built sports wheelchairs were presented to the veterans, including Mr Anderson, at an event at the Ambassadeurs Group in Mayfair, London, earlier this month.

Alongside Mr Anderson were Rob Bugden, a rugby coach, and Team GB volleyball player, Chris Anslow.

The life-changing equipment was purchased thanks to a £25,000 donation from the Ambassadeurs Group (AG).

None of the recipients knew about the presentations prior to the event and the surprise announcement was made as the evening unfolded.

Mr Wallace said: "It's one thing to say you support veterans and it's a completely different thing to actually do something about it.

"The OppO Foundation and Team OppO is all about converting that support into reality for our veterans.

"It's been brilliant to see in action some of the support that’s been given, and I can't thank any of you enough for coming here and contributing by being here to support our veterans.

"The privilege of being defence secretary is that I have the responsibility of the before, during and after of our personnel, the men and women of our armed forces.

"If all these foundations and charities do anything it is to advertise that veterans are really valuable to your work, to your society and to your sport and your country and if you value your veterans you value your country.

"Thank you very much to OppO, it's been fantastic."

Kayam Iqbal, founder of The OppO Foundation, said: "Each of these wheelchairs costs around £7,000 and they genuinely change the lives of the recipients.

"It was a very emotional evening, especially as those receiving the chairs had no idea about the donation.

"Donating wheelchairs to veterans with a sporting goal is a clear way of making a difference. Working with AG, which is focused on building better futures, to deliver on this goal has helped accelerate the ambitions of Team OppO, the OppO Foundation project which focuses on veterans who are using sports in their recovery.

"Thank you to the Ambassadeurs group for supporting the work of The OppO Foundation."

The donations were made as part of Team OppO – the foundation’s project to support a large number of injured veterans wishing to use sports as a way of recovery.

The veterans will use the wheelchairs in their quest to compete at elite level sports and hopefully the Paralympic Games.

Tracy Damestani, head of corporate affairs at AG, said: "We knew we had similar objectives [to The OppO Foundation] and we aligned ourselves.

"We wanted to make a difference and we wanted to be innovative, but we wanted to make sure it made a real difference."

To support the ongoing campaign for specialist sporting equipment to be presented to veterans, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamoppo.

For more information about The OppO Foundation visit www.theoppofoundation.com.