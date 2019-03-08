Dead rabbits wrapped in plastic bags and dumped

RSPCA launch investigation after rabbits found dumped in plastic bag. RSPCA

Three dead rabbits have been discovered in a village on the outskirts of Weston, wrapped in plastic bags.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCA The rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA is appealing for information after three dead rabbits were found dumped behind a wall in Bleadon.

The discovery was made on July 13 by a member of the public who contacted the animal welfare charity with concerns about what they had found.

All three rabbits had been discarded in the same spot behind a wall on Roman Road in Bleadon.

One brown and white rabbit was found in an open Morrisons carrier bag, while a white one was wrapped and taped in a carrier bag and placed inside another bag.

The rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCA The rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCA

A third rabbit, which was black, had been placed on the ground beside the two others.

RSPCA inspector Jo Daniel, said: "If anyone recognises these rabbits or has any information about them they can call us on 03001 238018.

"The three rabbits are quite distinctive and someone has gone to a lot of trouble to dispose of them so we are interested to find out where they have come from."

In 2018 the RSPCA received 7,163 calls about rabbits across the country and investigated 3,148 complaints regarding their welfare. In all 3,724 were taken into its care.

The rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCA The rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCA

The charity also received 1,693 reports of abandoned rabbits last year.

Dr Jane Tyson, RSPCA rabbit welfare expert, said: "Sadly, when rabbits are bought on impulse, an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.

"Rabbits are arguably one of the most neglected pets in Britain despite being much-loved by many.

"Loving pet owners will understand their needs but unfortunately some of the common misconceptions about housing and diet are still prevalent today.

"Sadly it could be this lack of knowledge about their needs which leads to so many rabbits being abandoned and coming into our care.

"Bunnies may look cute but their needs are very complex and it's important to do lots of research before buying or adopting pet rabbits to ensure you can meet all their needs."

To help the RSPCA rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/give