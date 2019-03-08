Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dead rabbits wrapped in plastic bags and dumped

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 July 2019

RSPCA launch investigation after rabbits found dumped in plastic bag.

RSPCA launch investigation after rabbits found dumped in plastic bag.

RSPCA

Three dead rabbits have been discovered in a village on the outskirts of Weston, wrapped in plastic bags.

The rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCAThe rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA is appealing for information after three dead rabbits were found dumped behind a wall in Bleadon.

The discovery was made on July 13 by a member of the public who contacted the animal welfare charity with concerns about what they had found.

All three rabbits had been discarded in the same spot behind a wall on Roman Road in Bleadon.

One brown and white rabbit was found in an open Morrisons carrier bag, while a white one was wrapped and taped in a carrier bag and placed inside another bag.

The rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCAThe rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCA

A third rabbit, which was black, had been placed on the ground beside the two others.

RSPCA inspector Jo Daniel, said: "If anyone recognises these rabbits or has any information about them they can call us on 03001 238018.

"The three rabbits are quite distinctive and someone has gone to a lot of trouble to dispose of them so we are interested to find out where they have come from."

In 2018 the RSPCA received 7,163 calls about rabbits across the country and investigated 3,148 complaints regarding their welfare. In all 3,724 were taken into its care.

The rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCAThe rabbits were found in Bleadon. Picture: RSPCA

The charity also received 1,693 reports of abandoned rabbits last year.

Dr Jane Tyson, RSPCA rabbit welfare expert, said: "Sadly, when rabbits are bought on impulse, an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.

"Rabbits are arguably one of the most neglected pets in Britain despite being much-loved by many.

"Loving pet owners will understand their needs but unfortunately some of the common misconceptions about housing and diet are still prevalent today.

"Sadly it could be this lack of knowledge about their needs which leads to so many rabbits being abandoned and coming into our care.

"Bunnies may look cute but their needs are very complex and it's important to do lots of research before buying or adopting pet rabbits to ensure you can meet all their needs."

To help the RSPCA rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/give

Most Read

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Heatwave health warning as temperatures set to soar

Weston beach is likely to be packed this week. Picture: David Kenneford

Most Read

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Heatwave health warning as temperatures set to soar

Weston beach is likely to be packed this week. Picture: David Kenneford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Dead rabbits wrapped in plastic bags and dumped

RSPCA launch investigation after rabbits found dumped in plastic bag.

Rugby Union: Yatton youngsters enjoy summer fitness campaign

Yatton under-16s during pre-season fitness training

Q&A: New cycleway linking Weston with Clevedon could open by end of 2020

David Fish at the proposed location of the Clevedon-Weston Cycleway route. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

MPs congratulate Boris Johnson on becoming Prime Minister

Conservative party leader Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists