Person dies after incident at Weston's Marine Lake

Charlie Williams

Published: 10:24 AM August 9, 2022
Medical crews were called to Weston's marine lake on Monday. Picture: Charlie Williams. 

Medical crews were called to Weston's marine lake on Monday. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

A person has died following a medical emergency in Weston yesterday (August 8).

The patient, who was in their 80s, was treated by ambulance staff and supported by the police after an incident at Marine Lake. 

Police were called at 3pm to the seafront, but sadly the patient's life could not be saved. The death is not being treated as suspicious. 

Their next of kin have been informed. 

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Police were called at 3pm on Monday to attend Marine Lake, Weston-super-Mare, to support the ambulance service in dealing with a medical emergency.

"The patient, who was in their 80s, could not be saved. Officers are now supporting the next of kin.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Avon and Somerset Police
Weston-super-Mare News

