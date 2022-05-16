Firefighters rescue deer stuck on a GARAGE ROOF in Weston

A juvenile deer was rescued from the roof in Weston

A deer stuck ON TOP OF A GARAGE was rescued by firefighters.

Crews from Weston and Bedminster were called to help the animal, in South Road, Weston, at just after noon on Sunday (May 15).

A spokesperson for the Avon Fire and Rescue service said: "On arrival, crews found one juvenile deer stuck on top of a garage.

"Crews were able to rescue the deer, and a team from Secret World Wildlife took the deer to a local vets."

The Secret World Wildlife Rescue is in Highbridge and helps all manner of animals in need.