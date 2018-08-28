Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Two accidents have caused long delays on the M5 and A370 this afternoon (Thursday).

All lanes on the southbound motorway have been stopped following an accident between junction 20 (Clevedon) and junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare).

Delays of up to an hour are expected as far as junction 19 (Portishead) this afternoon and are thought to worsen during rush hour.

It is expected to be cleared between 6.30pm and 6.45pm with normal conditions to follow,

There is also slow traffic on the A370 in both directions by the West Wick roundabout following another accident at Summer Lane.

The road has been closed both ways between Glastonbury Way and Rowan Place.

**UPDATE: 6.01pm** The accident on the M5 has now been moved to the hard shoulder and all lanes have been reopened.

There is still severe delays on the motorway as far back as junction 18 (Avonmouth) as traffic returns to normal.

Travel time is estimated at an hour and 40 minutes.