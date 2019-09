Car crashes cause severe delays on Weston roads

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon.Picture: Traffic England Traffic England

Car crashes on the A370 and M5 junction 21 have caused severe delays on Weston's roads this afternoon (Sunday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A recent car crash has been reported at West Wick Roundabout, which is causing travel delays in the area.

This comes after three cars were involved in a crash earlier today on the M5 southbound, and a lane remains closed on the motorway to road users.