Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Deliveroo to launch in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 July 2019

A food delivery service will launch in Weston next month. Picture: Pixabay

A food delivery service will launch in Weston next month. Picture: Pixabay

Pixabay

People will soon be available to order takeaway cuisine from a popular food delivery service which is coming to Weston.

Jobs will also be created through the company's recruitment drive for bicycle, scooter, motorbike riders and drivers in the town.

Online food delivery business Deliveroo was founded in 2013, and its customers can order meals from independent eateries, takeaways and chain-restaurants to their homes through the company's app or website.

MORE: New takeaway ordering site to support Weston businesses

Its UK regional director Harrison Foster said: "There has been huge demand for Deliveroo in Weston and the business is thrilled to be creating new work opportunities in the area."

People ordering food through Deliveroo can schedule orders through the app up to a day in advance or as soon as possible, which can be delivered to homes in 15 minutes.

Deliveroo will launch in Weston next month.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

JAILED: Weston man attacked love rival with piece of wood after finding him in bed with ex

Adam Dymock. Picture: Avon & Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

JAILED: Weston man attacked love rival with piece of wood after finding him in bed with ex

Adam Dymock. Picture: Avon & Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston boss Bartlett pleased with pre-season start

Stuart Jones and Scott Bartlett after the Weston and Ashton and Backwell game at the Lancer Scott Stadium

Tickets to Annabelle horror film to be won

Annabelle Comes home hits theatres this week. Picture: Justin Lubin

Alabama 3 to headline Outcider Festival

Alabama 3 Picture; AMG

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Deliveroo to launch in Weston-super-Mare

A food delivery service will launch in Weston next month. Picture: Pixabay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists