Deliveroo to launch in Weston-super-Mare

A food delivery service will launch in Weston next month. Picture: Pixabay Pixabay

People will soon be available to order takeaway cuisine from a popular food delivery service which is coming to Weston.

Jobs will also be created through the company's recruitment drive for bicycle, scooter, motorbike riders and drivers in the town.

Online food delivery business Deliveroo was founded in 2013, and its customers can order meals from independent eateries, takeaways and chain-restaurants to their homes through the company's app or website.

Its UK regional director Harrison Foster said: "There has been huge demand for Deliveroo in Weston and the business is thrilled to be creating new work opportunities in the area."

People ordering food through Deliveroo can schedule orders through the app up to a day in advance or as soon as possible, which can be delivered to homes in 15 minutes.

