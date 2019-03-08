Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

REVEALED: 38 restaurants and takeaways signed up to Deliveroo in Weston

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 August 2019

Deliveroo has launched in Weston this week.Picture: Pixabay

Deliveroo has launched in Weston this week.Picture: Pixabay

Pixabay

A popular food delivery service app has launched in Weston this week.

Deliveroo has partnered with almost 40 businesses in the area and is offering people a selection of tasty takeaway and restaurant food favourites.

The company has revealed it is working with independent eateries including Scotty's Kitchen and Bodega Grill, including high street chains such as Burger King and PizzaExpress.

Deliveroo states more than 50 jobs will be created in Weston during the first year of its launch, with the majority of those positions being filled by delivery riders.

Regional UK director for the company, Harrison Foster, said: "Deliveroo launching in Weston is a key milestone for the business.

"The town has a thriving foodie community with a wide range of restaurants, and we're excited to connect the businesses through Deliveroo.

"The company looks forward to working with new restaurant partners to reach a new customer base, which will hopefully help to expand other businesses as well."

This comes after Deliveroo announced its expansion to a further 50 towns and cities starting this summer.

Here is a list of restaurants and takeaways in town signed-up to Deliveroo:

. PizzaExpress

. Prezzo

. 4 Season Express

. BirdBox

. Frankie & Bennys

. Stacks

. Burger King

. Atlantic Broadway Fish Bar

. Atlantic Fish Bar and Restaurant

. Atlantic Village

. Bare Grills

. BBQ Smokehouse

. Beijing Takeaway

. Bodega Grill

. Browns Stateside Bar

. Browns Stateside Diner

. Canton Chef

. Ebisu Restaurant

. Flames Takeaway

. Giulio's Italian

. Hercynian Lodge

. Hussain's Indian Cuisine

. Kaspa's Desserts

. Miss Millie's Fried Chicken

. Olea Bar

. Sabeez

. Scotty's Kitchen

. Screw it

. Tabassum Cuisine

. The Beer Basket

. The Copper Kettle Cafe

. The Crispy Bun

. The New Viceroy

. The Shopping Basket

. Treats Cafe

. Weston Super Mart

. Pizza Lane

. Zaimas Pizza

The expansion is part of Deliveroo's drive to reach an additional 6.5 million homes and be available to more than half the UK population by the end of the year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston aunt who let nephew sleep in bed with registered sex offender spared jail

The woman was given a 20-month sentence suspended for 18 months at Bristol Crown Court.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston aunt who let nephew sleep in bed with registered sex offender spared jail

The woman was given a 20-month sentence suspended for 18 months at Bristol Crown Court.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Jets end best season with defeat to defending champions Exeter Spitfires

Marshall Hanney and Nick Hodder during their game with Exeter Spitfires at Robson Field

Cricket: Somerset say goodbye to Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali (pic Alex Davidson)

Bartlett wants Weston to raise levels at Hayes

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Win against Ilminster was ‘biggest of season’ claims Weston head coach Trego

Sam Trego, Will Plummer and Peter Trego during their 14 run victory over Ilminster

Woodland Tennis Club host inaugural Buckingham Cup

Annie Buckingham with the winning team at Woodland Tennis Club's Buckinham Cup
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists