REVEALED: 38 restaurants and takeaways signed up to Deliveroo in Weston

Deliveroo has launched in Weston this week.Picture: Pixabay Pixabay

A popular food delivery service app has launched in Weston this week.

Deliveroo has partnered with almost 40 businesses in the area and is offering people a selection of tasty takeaway and restaurant food favourites.

The company has revealed it is working with independent eateries including Scotty's Kitchen and Bodega Grill, including high street chains such as Burger King and PizzaExpress.

Deliveroo states more than 50 jobs will be created in Weston during the first year of its launch, with the majority of those positions being filled by delivery riders.

Regional UK director for the company, Harrison Foster, said: "Deliveroo launching in Weston is a key milestone for the business.

"The town has a thriving foodie community with a wide range of restaurants, and we're excited to connect the businesses through Deliveroo.

"The company looks forward to working with new restaurant partners to reach a new customer base, which will hopefully help to expand other businesses as well."

This comes after Deliveroo announced its expansion to a further 50 towns and cities starting this summer.

Here is a list of restaurants and takeaways in town signed-up to Deliveroo:

. PizzaExpress

. Prezzo

. 4 Season Express

. BirdBox

. Frankie & Bennys

. Stacks

. Burger King

. Atlantic Broadway Fish Bar

. Atlantic Fish Bar and Restaurant

. Atlantic Village

. Bare Grills

. BBQ Smokehouse

. Beijing Takeaway

. Bodega Grill

. Browns Stateside Bar

. Browns Stateside Diner

. Canton Chef

. Ebisu Restaurant

. Flames Takeaway

. Giulio's Italian

. Hercynian Lodge

. Hussain's Indian Cuisine

. Kaspa's Desserts

. Miss Millie's Fried Chicken

. Olea Bar

. Sabeez

. Scotty's Kitchen

. Screw it

. Tabassum Cuisine

. The Beer Basket

. The Copper Kettle Cafe

. The Crispy Bun

. The New Viceroy

. The Shopping Basket

. Treats Cafe

. Weston Super Mart

. Pizza Lane

. Zaimas Pizza

The expansion is part of Deliveroo's drive to reach an additional 6.5 million homes and be available to more than half the UK population by the end of the year.