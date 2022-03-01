Demonstration held in Weston calls for Ukrainian solidarity
- Credit: Simon Moore
The Italian Gardens hosted a demonstration in support of Ukrainians fleeing war and condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion of the country.
Almost 100 people attended on Sunday, where attendees waved placards in solidarity with refugees and flew Ukrainian flags.
A number of councillors were seen at the demo and North Somerset Council chairman, Cllr Richard Westwood, also addressed the crowd.
He announced the council will take action to welcome refugees and end contracts with Russian-linked suppliers.
The crowd supported calls for an end to the conflict too.
Cllr Patrick Keating, who organised the demonstration, said: "I felt it was important for people in Weston and the area to show they stand behind the people of Ukraine and to show them they do not stand alone.
"It was heartening to see so many local people coming out to show their support.
Most Read
- 1 Dave retires after more than 40 years behind the wheel
- 2 Garden waste discount in North Somerset after last year's disruption
- 3 Man injured after fight in Weston supermarket car park
- 4 'Phenomenal' charity is helping remove stigma around men's mental health
- 5 Busy programme of events at the Tropicana
- 6 Man to run half marathon for charity despite collapsed lungs
- 7 Police appeal after woman killed at Highbridge Asda car park
- 8 Weston man sentenced to 18 years for sexual offences against children
- 9 Licensing for North Somerset landlords 'not off the table'
- 10 Man admits dealing cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Weston
"We now need the government to open a safe and legal route for families fleeing Ukraine to come to the UK."
On Sunday, the Home Office announced free visas will be available to spouses, unmarried partners of at least two years and parents of children under the age of 18 who are fleeing Ukraine.
However, the measures do not extend to other family members including siblings or elderly parents in a move branded 'shameful' by Labour's shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper.