Demonstration held in Weston calls for Ukrainian solidarity

The crowd held placards in support of Ukrainians. - Credit: Simon Moore

The Italian Gardens hosted a demonstration in support of Ukrainians fleeing war and condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion of the country.

Almost 100 people attended on Sunday, where attendees waved placards in solidarity with refugees and flew Ukrainian flags.

A number of councillors were seen at the demo and North Somerset Council chairman, Cllr Richard Westwood, also addressed the crowd.

He announced the council will take action to welcome refugees and end contracts with Russian-linked suppliers.

North Somerset Council chairman Cllr Richard Westwood addresses the crowd. - Credit: Simon Moore

The crowd supported calls for an end to the conflict too.

Cllr Patrick Keating, who organised the demonstration, said: "I felt it was important for people in Weston and the area to show they stand behind the people of Ukraine and to show them they do not stand alone.

"It was heartening to see so many local people coming out to show their support.

"We now need the government to open a safe and legal route for families fleeing Ukraine to come to the UK."

On Sunday, the Home Office announced free visas will be available to spouses, unmarried partners of at least two years and parents of children under the age of 18 who are fleeing Ukraine.

However, the measures do not extend to other family members including siblings or elderly parents in a move branded 'shameful' by Labour's shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper.

The demonstration was organised by Cllr Patrick Keating (far left). - Credit: Simon Moore