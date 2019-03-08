Advanced search

Demolition of Weston’s old police station continues

PUBLISHED: 18:18 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 12 March 2019

Weston's police station is being demolished bit-by-bit. Picture: North Somerset Council

North Somerset Council

Weston’s old police station is starting to disappear from the town’s skyline as its demolition continues.

The station, in Walliscote Road, started to be demolished in December to make way for a contemporary building which will include modern homes for the town centre.

The process has already seen contractors undertaking work to prepare the site by removing the asbestos, taking out fixtures and fittings and disconnecting utilities.

The link to the magistrates’ court has been removed and the floors have now started to be removed, bit-by-bit.

A dust suppression system has been put in place which sprays mist into the air, along with a large net, to reduce the amount of dust for residents and visitors to the area.

Police moved out of the old station in 2017 to a new building near junction 21 of the M5.

Walliscote Place is part of the Weston Town Centre Regeneration Programme and is earmarked for improvements.

