No dentist in North Somerset is accepting new NHS patients, study shows

An investigation into dentists across the UK revealed 100 per cent of practises in North Somerset were NOT accepting new NHS patients.

A study released on Monday (August 8) by the BBC and British Dental Association revealed the true extent of the UK's dental crisis.

Shocking figures show 90 per cent of all dentists with NHS contracts nationwide are not accepting new adult NHS patients.

But in areas such as Devon, Cornwall, Dorset - and North Somerset - BBC News researchers could not find a single practice accepting new adult patients.

This comes after a 'significant strain' was put on the NHS during the Covid pandemic, causing a backlog of treatments in the medical sector, including dentistry.

Of the 17 dentists contacted in the district, none were accepting new patients.

The picture was similar for the Bristol regions, with up to 98 per cent of NHS dental practises not accepting new patients.

General Dental Practice Committee chair, Shawn Charlwood, said: "NHS dentistry is at a tipping point with millions unable to get the care they need and more dentists leaving with every day that passes."

The BBC report also found 80 per cent of NHS practises contacted in the UK were not accepting new child patients, and around 200 practices said they would take on a child under the NHS only if a parent signed up as a private patient.

North Somerset Council's health overview and scrutiny panel chair, Cllr Ciarán Cronnelly, said he was 'fundamentally underwhelmed' by NHS England after he scrutinised the public body on its plans to improve local dental services.

He said: "It's clear we're already in a dental crisis, and their recovery plan is too slow, too late and doesn't do enough to tackle core issues like lack of dentists and poor payment rates for NHS work.

"This research from the BBC has reiterated exactly what we've been hearing directly from residents - it's simply not possible to easily access dental services in North Somerset.

"Frequently we've been hearing that it's impossible to get an appointment, and when they do, the wait times are considerable or private treatment is offered instead.

"The dental crisis in North Somerset is happening now and we need urgent improvements.

"I'll shortly be writing to government calling for greater investment and more urgency in North Somerset, and I can assure residents we will continue to fight for improved dental services."