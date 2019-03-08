Mental health support group celebrates first year since launching

A support group for people with depression and anxiety in Congresbury has celebrated its first birthday.

Sarah Heiermann created the group Flow to help fill a gap in mental health support.

The group has welcomed people from all over North Somerset to weekly meetings in a café where they are encouraged to talk to others with shared experiences in a friendly and supportive atmosphere.

Sarah said mental health is starting to be more widely discussed, but there is still a great shortage of accessible help.

She said: "Flow is an ideal place to achieve the first of these and connect with people.

"It's somewhere people understand if you don't feel able to talk, are anxious or upset.

"Just knowing that there is somewhere welcoming you can go to get out of the house can be very important."

Flow meets every Wednesday 10-11am at the back of Congresbury Methodist Hall, in High Street.