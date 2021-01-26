News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Designers needed for Axbridge's 2022 pageant

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 3:30 PM January 26, 2021    Updated: 3:45 PM January 26, 2021
Axbridge pageant, finale and town hall

Axbridge pageant, finale and town hall - Credit: Harry Mottram

Designers are being sought to take on the work of transforming Axbridge town square ready for the 2022 August pageant.  

The job will entail creating designs and organising a small team of volunteers to put them in place. 

Speaking on behalf of the event organisers, Harry Mottram, said: “Dressing the square is a major task, but also a fabulous opportunity for a designer to think big - whether they are a student or a professional designer.” 

The two-hour play is based on the town’s history, beginning with Roman-Britain and ending in the 21st century. 

It features a cast of hundreds of people with many behind-the-scenes roles including photographers, dressers, make-up, designers and marshals. 

The pageant is set to take place daily during the bank holiday weekend from August 27-29. 

Anyone interested in becoming involved should call producer and production manager, John Kendall, on 01934 732103 or 07770 998731 or email jk_axbridge@yahoo.co.uk

