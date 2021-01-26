Designers needed for Axbridge's 2022 pageant

Published: 3:30 PM January 26, 2021 Updated: 3:45 PM January 26, 2021

Designers are being sought to take on the work of transforming Axbridge town square ready for the 2022 August pageant.

The job will entail creating designs and organising a small team of volunteers to put them in place.

Speaking on behalf of the event organisers, Harry Mottram, said: “Dressing the square is a major task, but also a fabulous opportunity for a designer to think big - whether they are a student or a professional designer.”

The two-hour play is based on the town’s history, beginning with Roman-Britain and ending in the 21st century.

It features a cast of hundreds of people with many behind-the-scenes roles including photographers, dressers, make-up, designers and marshals.

The pageant is set to take place daily during the bank holiday weekend from August 27-29.

Anyone interested in becoming involved should call producer and production manager, John Kendall, on 01934 732103 or 07770 998731 or email jk_axbridge@yahoo.co.uk.