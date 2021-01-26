Designers needed for Axbridge's 2022 pageant
- Credit: Harry Mottram
Designers are being sought to take on the work of transforming Axbridge town square ready for the 2022 August pageant.
The job will entail creating designs and organising a small team of volunteers to put them in place.
Speaking on behalf of the event organisers, Harry Mottram, said: “Dressing the square is a major task, but also a fabulous opportunity for a designer to think big - whether they are a student or a professional designer.”
The two-hour play is based on the town’s history, beginning with Roman-Britain and ending in the 21st century.
It features a cast of hundreds of people with many behind-the-scenes roles including photographers, dressers, make-up, designers and marshals.
The pageant is set to take place daily during the bank holiday weekend from August 27-29.
Anyone interested in becoming involved should call producer and production manager, John Kendall, on 01934 732103 or 07770 998731 or email jk_axbridge@yahoo.co.uk.
Most Read
- 1 CNM Estates purchase Birnbeck Pier with new company
- 2 Thatchers search online for cidermakers
- 3 Villagers object to 'totally inappropriate' housing proposal
- 4 More than 100 rough sleepers supported during pandemic in North Somerset
- 5 Second rapid testing centre unveiled in Weston
- 6 Weston accountant sees business thrive during lockdowns
- 7 Council says it is aware of rat problem in Weston
- 8 Teenager charged with dangerous driving following collision which injured three people
- 9 Dog falls off side of Brean Down
- 10 Virus 'ripping through' Weston care homes