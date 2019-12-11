Advanced search

House developer gets green light for next phase of homes

PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 December 2019

A housing developer has been given the green light for a phase of homes in Locking Parklands.

The phase by St Modwen Homes includes 27 homes at the former RAF Locking site.

It will comprise of one and two-bedroom apartments as well as three and four-bedroom homes, including nine affordable properties.

Once the site has been completed, it will provide the community with a retail space, a library and a school within walking distance.

Dave Smith, managing director at St Modwen Homes, said: "Locking is a lovely area that has a wonderful community spirit.

"The area is thriving and it really is a place where people aspire to live and build a future.

"We hope that these new homes will bring even more life and character to the development."

A total of 1,450 homes are earmarked for the village.

For further information about the site, visit www.stmodwenhomes.co.uk

