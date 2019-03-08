Advanced search

Vehicle badly damaged after being ‘driven too close to bonfire’

PUBLISHED: 07:16 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:16 03 April 2019

The fire took place in Kingsway, in Mark. Picture: Google Maps. (stock image)

A farm vehicle was damaged after it was driven too close to a bonfire, fire investigators have said.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called out to a Somerset farm to deal with the incident yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

The fire, which happened off Kingsway in Mark, caused a large amount of damage to the farmyard vehicle.

Emergency services were called shortly before 4pm.

A fire service spokesman said: “Fire Control received a call from a local farmer advising his telehandler had caught fire in a field.

“Two fire engines from our Burnham station were mobilised immediately.

“On arrival crews confirmed the vehicle was well alight and set to work with one hose reel jet.

“The fire was caused by the farmer driving too close to a controlled bonfire and caused 75 per cent damage to the vehicle.

“The cause has been returned as accidental.”

