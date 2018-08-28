Car destroyed in ‘deliberate’ fire on New Year’s Day

A car and outbuilding were ‘deliberately’ set on fire in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Cliff Street, in Cheddar, at 4.09am.

The car was destroyed in the blaze.

A fire service spokesman said: “Fire control immediately mobilised one fire appliance from Cheddar and one fire appliance from Wells to attend this incident.

“On arrival the incident commander confirmed one vehicle well alight and the fire had spread to near by outbuilding . Crew got to work with two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one safety jet and a thermal imaging camera.

“The crews also gained access to the outbuilding where the fire had spread to the gable end and timber joist to prevent further fire spread.

“The incident commander requested for the police to attend this incident as this is believed to the a deliberate ignition.

“The vehicle was a hundred per cent damaged by the fire and the outbuilding suffered 10 per cent fire damage.”