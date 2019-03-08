'Severe' fire in first-floor flat

The Esplanade in Burnham-on-Sea (stock image). Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Three crews were called to deal with a 'severe' flat fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was given a 999 call yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) after a blaze broke out in a first-floor flat in The Esplanade, in Burnham-on-Sea.

Its spokesman said teams from different fire stations were mobilised to the scene.

They said: "Two fire appliances from Burnham and one from Bridgwater attended a fire in a first-floor flat of a property.

"The fire was located in the kitchen, and crews entered the building wearing breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

"Crews put the fire out, and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

"A positive pressure fan was then used to clear the property of smoke logging.

"The flat sustained severe fire, heat and smoke damage, and also smoke damage to neighbouring flats.

"Crews confirmed the fire was caused accidentally."