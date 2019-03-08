Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car catches fire after hitting lamp post

PUBLISHED: 07:44 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 26 July 2019

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Archant

A car caught fire after hitting a lamp post last night (Thursday).

Two Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue crews from Burnham-on-Sea were called after the collision in Highbridge Road, Burnham, just before 8pm.

The passengers had already got out of the car and police were on the scene.

Crews put out the fire using compressed air foam and one hose reel jet.

The vehicle was destroyed, and the cause of the fire was deemed an accident.

Duty of care was left with officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary which had cordoned off the area.

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Mindless’ vandals destroy play equipment at park

Basket swings have been vandalised at Walford Avenue Park. Picture: Marc Aplin

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Mindless’ vandals destroy play equipment at park

Basket swings have been vandalised at Walford Avenue Park. Picture: Marc Aplin

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Robber caught hiding drugs in Kinder Egg inside prison

Darren Gleave. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

REVEALED: GO Kids Go! winners announced

This year's Go Kids Go! will hand out £12,000 to good causes.

Win tickets to see Horrible Histories film in Weston

Win tickets to see Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans in Weston-super-Mare.

Worlebury’s Matt makes his mark with championship double, as seniors also cheer

Worlebury's Matt Blackman celebrates his success at Weston

Speedway: Birmingham 43 Somerset Rebels 47

Chris Harris leading the way (pic Colin Burnett)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists