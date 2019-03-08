Car catches fire after hitting lamp post
PUBLISHED: 07:44 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 26 July 2019
Archant
A car caught fire after hitting a lamp post last night (Thursday).
Two Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue crews from Burnham-on-Sea were called after the collision in Highbridge Road, Burnham, just before 8pm.
The passengers had already got out of the car and police were on the scene.
Crews put out the fire using compressed air foam and one hose reel jet.
The vehicle was destroyed, and the cause of the fire was deemed an accident.
Duty of care was left with officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary which had cordoned off the area.