'That sinking feeling!' - Weston reacts to digger stuck on its beach

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM January 6, 2021    Updated: 12:37 PM January 6, 2021
Digger and truck stuck on Weston Beach

After trying to rescue a trapped truck, the digger also became stuck. - Credit: Archant

A large digger which became stuck on Weston beach was flooded by the incoming tide overnight as North Somerset Council continues its recovery mission.

Readers sent in pictures of the digger, belonging to contractor MJ Church, after it was brought in to remove a truck which had also become stuck in quicksand early yesterday.

Truck stuck on Weston Beach

It is believed that the truck was at the beach to remove sand from the postponed Sandsculpture Festival. - Credit: Archant

MJ Church confirmed that the truck was at the beach as part of an earthmoving team that were carrying out sand reprofiling works.

The contractor said: "Two vehicles moving sand on the beach got stuck - the larger vehicle was successfully recovered but the other one could not be retrieved before last night’s high tide."

A rescue mission is underway to retrieve the digger.

A rescue mission is underway to retrieve the digger. - Credit: Archant

North Somerset Council confirmed it is continuing attempts to retrieve the excavator.

The incoming tide flooded the digger around 10.30pm.

The incoming tide flooded the digger around 10.30pm. - Credit: Archant

A spokesman said: "Our ongoing recovery operation is being managed around the tides after a digger became stuck in the sand yesterday afternoon."

