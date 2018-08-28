Dismaland competition winner donates £600 to help refugees

Dismaland artworks. Photo: Simon Angear Archant

The winner of a competition to guess the weight of a Banksy sculpture from Weston’s Dismaland has celebrated the win by donating £600 to a refugee charity.

Last month, Banksy launched a charity raffle to win his ‘Dream Boat’ sculpture. The competition was held in support of Choose Love, which allows people to buy gifts for refugees via its online store.

The artist asked entrants to guess the weight of the piece,depicting a boat full of refugees, for a chance to take it home.

The winner, who came within 0.49g of the sculpture’s w11692.2g weight, was notified shortly after the competition closed on December 22.

A spokesman for Choose Love said the winner was ‘thrilled’ by the news.

She said: “The person was so pleased they immediately donated £599 via our Buy the Store option.

“This allows the buyer to donate one of each of the items that are available in the store.”