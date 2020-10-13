DIY SOS episode filmed in Weston to be aired in December

The DIY SOS team in Weston last year. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A popular TV programme which filmed an episode in Weston will be aired this winter.

DIY SOS: The Big Build returns with a BBC Children in Need special in December.

Fresh off the back of its landmark 20th series, Nick Knowles and his army of volunteers travel to four locations around the UK to forever change the lives of struggling families.

Hundreds of volunteers gave up their time for the series helping to build, renovate and transform homes in Scunthorpe, Cornwall and Weston.

The BBC One series kicks off with a special episode for BBC Children in Need in Caswell Bay, in Swansea.

Nick said: “Our determined team have been here, there and everywhere getting stuck into some of our most ambitious builds to date. Along the way we’ve met families struggling against huge odds to keep their heads above the water, but as always the tradespeople and suppliers of the UK have proved to be generous and ready to get stuck in for a good cause.

“As ever, hundreds of volunteers answered our call to help, giving up their time to help people in need in their community.

“This series is full of the community kindness, loving families and life-affirming moments that the audience expects from every DIY SOS. It all kicks off with an incredible build for a wonderful organisation supported by BBC Children in Need and completed within tough Covid guidelines.”

MORE: DIY SOS visits Weston.

The Weston episode airs on December 3 on BBC One and will be available afterwards on iPlayer.

Last year, Nick Knowles and his team transformed Chris and Cat Sweet’s Weston home by improving the disabled access to the house for their three children, Louisa, Max and Harry, who all have rare genetic conditions.

Executive producer for the show, Paolo Proto, said: “I am constantly humbled by what is achieved by the thousands of brilliant volunteers who make these builds happen, and want to thank them all.

“In this series together we’ve helped people struggling with a range of issues, from depression and loss to disability and life-limiting illnesses.

“At a time when the world is in the midst of a crisis DIY SOS proves once again that when people and communities come together there is hope and that the amazing can happen.”