DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 March 2019

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The BBC’s DIY SOS: The Big Build started work yesterday (Tuesday) on a Weston-super-Mare family’s home – transforming it to allow for wheelchair-access for the three children.

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

More than 100 tradespeople and volunteers were out in force from 7am to 7pm to upgrade the house owned by Cat and Chris Sweet, with plans to improve disabled access.

They hoped for a more accessible home for their three children Louisa, Max and Harry who were recently diagnosed with rare genetic disorders which can cause impaired movement.

Skips filled with debris were hauled away from the home as hard-hatted men and women worked to stay on track.

The project is expected to be completed in nine days, with the big reveal due to take place on March 28.

