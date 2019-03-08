Gallery

Trading ‘heroes’ help DIY SOS: The Big Build give Weston-super-Mare family new home

The DIY SOS team, volunteer trades and the family at the DIY SOS big reveal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston-super-Mare family whose house was being transformed with the help of DIY SOS: The Big Build called the labourers ‘their heroes’ after the new and improved build was revealed today (Thursday).

Nick Knowles and his team welcomed the Sweet family back home today after nine long days away.

Cat Sweet emotionally thanked the crowd of workers who gathered outside.

Cat and Chris hoped the build would improve the disabled access to the house for their three children, Louisa, Max and Harry, who all have rare genetic conditions.

Harry, aged six, was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos syndrome while Louisa, aged 12, and Max, aged nine, were diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia.

She said: “Over the past two years, we have faced some pretty dark days, with physical deterioration, bad news and hard times. It has been challenging for all of us but particularly for them.

“When we left nine days ago, we left a house which we weren’t really living in anymore and we didn’t know what to expect.

“Today, we have come home, which is so massive and all of you, when you came to help nine days ago, you came as traders and volunteers.

“Today, you are all going homes heroes.

“I looked that word up yesterday to make sure it was fitting enough and the definition of a hero is a person who is admired for their outstanding achievements and noble qualities, and by far every single one of you should feel like that.

“We have the most beautiful home, which is going to last forever and we never thought we were going to have that so thank you.”

Mark Millar spoke to the traders before the reveal, saying the family had been ‘very emotional’ as they looked around their house.

He added: “The BBC acts as the catalyst to get the ball rolling.

“You have all given up your days, time and wages to come here.

“We are not the stars of the site, today is your day. You helped put a family back in a home which is future-proofed.

“The kids can get up and down the stairs and in and out of bed and it is going to work.

“I want to say a huge thank you as you are the stars.”

**Pick up a copy of Thursday’s Mercury for more news and pictures from the reveal**