Weston man lands Doctor Who role after answering Facebook ad

Jonny landed the role of Passenger in Doctor Who after a friend sent him a Facebook advertisement. - Credit: LiveWest

A Weston man has achieved his lifelong ambition of starring in his favourite TV series, Doctor Who.

Standing at seven-foot two inches, Jonny Mathers had previously failed to be cast as Star Wars favourite Chewbacca, before finally landing the role of Passenger in the latest series of sci-fi's favourite doctor.

After being alerted to a casting call on Facebook, asking for actors over 6ft 10in, Mr Mathers asked his boss at South West home provider, Live West, if he would be allowed to arrange time to answer the call.

“When I approached my manager about the subject, apart from it seeming a little unbelievable, she was really supportive to help me organise my leave and flew some time to allow me to take this opportunity," he said.

“I have been trying for years and finally I have done it.

"Even if it goes nowhere else, I have been on Doctor Who and was only able to do that as LiveWest facilitated it - I am so thankful."

Jonny was granted time to leave his job at Live West to audition for the part. - Credit: LiveWest

Jonny’s character is the sidekick of the show's sinister siblings and revengers Swarm and his sister Azure, who are intent on ‘destroying time’.

There were initially doubts that he would be too tall for the role and Mr Mathers was asked to send across pictures and videos of himself to the show's casting director.

The self-confessed Dr Who lover added: "“It was a fantastic opportunity that I could not refuse.

“It was a walk-on part, but once I sent in my audition video, they wrote me into the script as a named part.

“It was a strange phone call to take. They didn’t tell me the show, so I just said yes and they replied ‘you are going to be Passenger in Doctor Who’.

"My next question was what’s a passenger?

Passenger, taken from episode five of the latest series. - Credit: BBC Studios/James Pardon

"The crew is fantastic, and I got to learn a lot about the effects, props and sets. Working alongside Jodie Whittaker and John Bishop has been such an amazing experience."

The 13th series of Doctor Who has been running since October, with Jonny making his debut in episode two.