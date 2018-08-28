Advanced search

Complaints after overflowing dog bins filled with cat litter and dirty nappies

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 December 2018

Overflowing dog poo bins in Hutton have been filled with cat litter and dirty nappies. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

Overflowing dog poo bins in Hutton have been filled with cat litter and dirty nappies, causing complaints from villagers.

Bins in Hutton are being used to dispose of inappropriate animal waste, such as rabbit pellets and cat litter.

On one occasion, dirty nappies were reportedly shoved into a bin.

Hutton Parish Council has agreed to install ‘dog waste only’ signs at each of the 17 bins across the village.

Of these, bins in Moor Lane, Church Lane and adjacent to Elmhurst play area are said to be the worst affected.

However, a spokesman for the parish council said inappropriate items were being left on top of the bins, giving the impression they were overflowing.

A date for installation has yet to be confirmed.

Similarly, a recent online Mercury poll revealed 87 per cent of readers believe Weston Town Council is not doing enough to improve dog waste collections in the town.

