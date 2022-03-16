Dog abandoned in cage beside busy road now ready for adoption

Elsa was rescued by the RSPCA after being found in a cage beside a road. - Credit: RSPCA

A six-year-old dog who was dumped in a cage beside a busy road in Burtle is now ready for adoption after being cared for by the RSPCA in Brent Knoll.

Elsa was rescued on January 27 and had to be treated for a 'filthy coat, dirty and overgrown nails' and had signs she was used for breeding.

The spaniel was also extremely scared and nervous when she was first taken to Brent Knoll Animal Centre but has now learnt to trust again with the help of the RSPCA.

Deputy manager at the centre, Katy Darelli, said: "Since arriving in our care we’ve been doing everything we can to gain Elsa’s trust.

"We’ve already managed to get her out of her kennel, and she now accepts some fuss which is great progress. She is still very shy and worried about general life and we're making slow but good progress."

If anyone has information on how Elsa came to be abandoned, contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

To adopt Elsa or view her story, visit the RSPCA website here.