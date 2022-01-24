Dog found in hedge now looking for forever home

A dog found abandoned in a Somerset hedge is now looking for a forever home.

Lacie the lurcher was dumped in a hedgerow near the home of an RSPCA officer last spring - cold, emaciated and with sores on her body.

Following months of veterinary attention, and a good diet, at the RSPCA centre in West Hatch, she is now fully recovered - and is looking for a new home.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Ali Sparkes was off duty when she was alerted to Lacie's plight back in March 2021 after a neighbour reported seeing her abandoned.

Ali said: "She was so frightened she wouldn’t come out or even look at me and she was really shivering. I took her to the vet who noticed a lump on her head, caused by a blunt object.

"She had cuts on her ears and a larger healing wound on her back. She was also severely underweight and had pressure sores from sleeping with no bedding.

"It's amazing to see her looking so happy and healthy thanks to the hard work of the team at RSPCA West Hatch.

"It'll be amazing when her recovery journey is completed by finding a loving home."

RSPCA West Hatch Animal Centre deputy manager, Anita Clark, said: "It has taken many months, but her coat has now grown back, her sores have healed, and her personality has begun to shine through.

"Lacie now cannot wait to find her forever home where she has a sofa to call her own.

"Lacie is full of life and very playful despite everything she has been through. She travels well in the car, and will either look out of the window or lie down. She is looking for patient, understanding adopters to carry on the training and socialisation we have started at the centre.

"She would also like the company of someone who is at home most of the time to house train her and teach that it is okay to be left for short periods."

With such a traumatised dog, the team knows to take things slowly and made sure they worked patiently to grow her confidence over many months.

Anita added: "If Lacie isn’t the right dog for you but you think you could offer one of the wonderful rescue animals currently looking for a new home, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet."

"There are many animals just like Lacie who have been given the TLC they desperately needed and are now waiting patiently to find their new family in our RSPCA rescue centres.

"It costs us £4,117 to run an animal centre for one day during winter so we’re asking animal lovers to Join the Rescue this winter to make sure animals get the care they need."

Potential adopters for Lacie must live within a reasonable distance of the centre in Taunton, Somerset, as she will need to meet her new family several times to get to know them.

Lacie would be suitable to live with older teenagers, calm sociable dogs but not cats or small animals due to her high prey drive.

For more information about her personality, and how to adopt her, visit her profile via www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.